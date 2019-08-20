The $15 minimum wage bill has all but died in the Senate

Stephan: Thanks to Moscow Mitch the $15 per hour minimum wage, a bill that passed the House, is going nowhere in the Senate. So thanks to all those low-income voters in Kentucky, who elect Moscow Mitch every six years when he runs for re-election. How could they be that stupid? I actually don't know.

It’s official: The Senate has no plans to raise the federal minimum wage anytime soon.

A spokesperson for Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, told Vox that the committee is not considering a bill that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, or any other increase, for that matter.

Republican opposition to the Raise the Wage Act in the Senate was expected, but the news essentially ends — for now — a years-long campaign to raise wages for millions of workers by lifting the current $7.25 minimum hourly wage.

Judy Conti, director of government affairs for the National Employment Law Project, said that blocking the bill will end up hurt Republican senators.

“Even the Chamber of Commerce acknowledges that it’s time to raise the federal minimum wage,” Conti wrote in an email to Vox. “[Alexander] may be retiring […]