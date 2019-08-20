More than three dozen violent or threatening criminal cases linked to people who cited Trump: report

Stephan: I was having lunch the other day with a middle-aged gay friend, and we were talking about the changes in gender perception we had both observed in the U.S. particularly how Millennials have very different views from Baby Boomers; they are far more accepting. We laughed that there were now even transgender television stars. Suddenly an overweight angry White Trumper came over and said with threatening venom in his voice, "Why don't you just shut up, people are complaining, we're complaining." With a very nasty look he and his wife, who hadn't yet ordered, got up and stomped out of the restaurant. Our waitress, who had witnessed this exchange just rolled her eyes and shook her head. What struck me was not so much what he said, but that he felt it was okay to get up and say it in a public restaurant. This little episode, in my view, occurred because we have a racist president, who several times a week in dog whistles and explicitly tells his followers that racist hate is fine with him, go for it. And my little experience is just one example of a growing trend. This report presents data confirming what I am saying. Is this the world you want to live in?

A new report reveals that more than three dozen violent or threatening criminal cases have been linked to individuals who cited President Donald Trump as at least part of the reason for their actions.

In total, at least 36 cases have been found in which Trump’s name was invoked during acts of violence, threats of violence or accusations of assault, according to ABC News.

These included ten cases where the perpetrators either cheered or defended Trump while taunting or threatening others. On another ten occasions, defendants defended their violent or threatening behavior in court by citing the president and his rhetoric. In nine other cases, Trump was hailed by perpetrators either during or after physically attacking innocent victims.

“The perpetrators and suspects identified in the 36 cases are mostly white men — as young as teenagers and as old as 75 — while the victims largely represent an array of minority groups — African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims and gay men,” the report said.

This is not […]