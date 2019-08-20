How a Network of Small Town Hospitals Was Driven Into the Ground

Stephan: Unlike other developed nations which see universal healthcare as not only a personal right but, also, as a policy to produce societal wellbeing to the benefit of all, the United States sees healthcare as a kind of giant government-sanctioned grift. We don't have a healthcare system we have an illness profit system that is increasingly failing the people of America, particularly in rural areas, exactly the areas that voted for Trump. And yet I'll bet they vote for him again.

SWEET SPRINGS, MISSOURI — The money was so good in the beginning, and it seemed it might gush forever, right through tiny country hospitals in Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and into the coffers of companies controlled by Jorge A. Perez, his family and business partners.

It was his “secret sauce,” the rotund Miami entrepreneur would smilingly tell people in their no-stoplight towns. The money-making ventures he proposed sounded complicated, sure, but he said they would bring in enough cash to save their hospital and dozens, even hundreds, of good jobs in rural towns where gainful employment is hard to come by.

And, in town after town, the people believed him. He offered what they could not resist: hope, and the promise of survival.

Then a few major health insurance companies got suspicious, as did some government officials. How could Unionville, Missouri—a town of 1,790—generate $92 million in hospital lab fees for blood and urine samples in just six months? Why had lab billings at a 25-bed hospital in Plymouth, […]