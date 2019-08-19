The climate-inspired detente on the Colorado

Stephan: I spent yesterday afternoon at a small gathering listening to Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands for the state of Washington. She is the best most competent senior government official I have met in many years, and a fervent data-based conservationist. Her department plays a much larger role in the state than is the case in most other states, and I was surprised and impressed to see how much Washington from climate change savvy governor Jay Inslee, down to Franz and the operational level are proactively responding. This report is more good news about bad news, and another example of the Western states recognizing what is happening and creating wellbeing-oriented policies to address what the data and their own eyes show them. States must cooperate in addressing climate change, and the Colorado agreement is a model. This is all so very different than what is happening at the federal level, and in most other states. Those states which enter into cooperative agreements like this one, and carry out state programs like those of Washington, Oregon, and California are going to get through what is happening with much less disruption, misery, death, and violence than those that do not.

For the first time in history, low water levels on the Colorado River have forced Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico to cut back the amount of water they use. It’s the latest example of climate change affecting daily life, but also an encouraging sign that people can handle a world with less: These orderly cutbacks are only happening because seven U.S. states and Mexico had agreed to abide by conservation rules when flows subside, rather than fight for the last drops.

“It is a new era of limits,” said Kevin Moran, who directs the Environmental Defense Fund’s Colorado River efforts.

The Colorado River is a vital source of water for the American West, sustaining some 40 million people and 5.5 million acres of farmland. And it’s been under enormous stress. Since 2000, the watershed has been, to put it mildly, dry. The region is suffering the worst 20-year drought in modern times.

A Bureau of Reclamation study of Colorado River levels, released Thursday, triggered the cutbacks. The Rocky […]