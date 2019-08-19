It’s a Waste World

Stephan: Rex Weyler in my opinion, in this piece, is making a statement about our only civilized future. I very much encourage you to click through and read what he has written. Weyler by showing with data what is destroying the civilization we have is showing us where we must change. We must awaken from the coma of the dominionist view of the earth and recognize that we live in a matrix of consciousness, and must cooperate with the matrix with compassionate life-affirming purpose. That we have not done so is why we now face climate change. The very definition of insanity is to continue doing something that causes you harm.

A popular bumper sticker in the United States – typically seen on large vehicles, with giant wheels and vibrating chrome muffler pipes – reads: “My carbon footprint is bigger than yours.” This appears as a banner for the culture of extravagant indulgence. And wherever consumption is encouraged and admired, waste follows.

The world’s rich cultures are all wasteful, and not just because of excessive fossil fuel use. Even our modern electronic devices represent a massive waste stream. Last year, electronic waste reached an all-time record of 65 million tonnes.

Planned Obsolescence

Even modern LED light bulbs, for example, do not last as long as incandescent bulbs made a century ago. One carbon filament light bulb, at a fire station in Livermore, California, […]