Trump Golf Costs Top $110 Million — More Than 1 Estimate For All Of Obama’s Travel

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. – Donald Trump’s presidential golf costs have topped $110 million in his 2 1/2 years in office – more than $4 million more than a conservative group’s estimate for predecessor Barack Obama’s total travel costs over two full terms.
Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday evening and is scheduled to remain there through Sunday afternoon. It is his 18th golf trip there since taking office. Sunday will mark his 67th day at that course and his 199th day at a golf course he owns.
The White House on Saturday did not respond to queries about Trump’s golf activities.
Each of the president’s trips to Bedminster costs taxpayers at least $1.1 million in travel and security expenses, according to a HuffPost analysis. Each trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida […]