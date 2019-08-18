Designer babies are on the way. We’re not ready

Stephan: My regular readers know I have been talking about designer babies and Homo Superior for almost a decade now, because I see this as potentially a civilization changing trend. With the rise of CRISPR Homo Superior is becoming a reality. Humans of a new species more intelligent, more physically powerful, free from genetic diseases. It will be expensive, so it will be an option only available to the rich and, since the changes wrought will be passed on from that generation forward within a couple of generations Homo Sapien and Homo Superior will exist side by side. Here is the latest on the trend.