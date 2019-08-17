Memo reveals a House Republican strategy on shootings: downplay white nationalism, blame left

My issues with Republicans are not just that their policies produce disasters; it is that as a party they are devoid of ethics, as anyone can see by their actions. Here is an example of what I mean.

Congressional Republicans recently circulated talking points on gun violence that falsely described the El Paso massacre and other mass shootings as “violence from the left.”

A document obtained by the Tampa Bay Times and sent by House Republicans provides a framework for how to respond to anticipated questions like, “Why won’t you pass legislation to close the ‘gun show loophole’ in federal law?” and “Why shouldn’t we ban high-capacity magazines?” The answers are boilerplate Republican arguments against tougher gun restrictions.

