Memo reveals a House Republican strategy on shootings: downplay white nationalism, blame left

Saturday, August 17th, 2019
Stephan:
My issues with Republicans are not just that their policies produce disasters; it is that as a party they are devoid of ethics, as anyone can see by their actions. Here is an example of what I mean.
Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Basco, whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso. Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a the Walmart. Reckard and Basco were married 22 years.
Credit: AP/John Locher
Congressional Republicans recently circulated talking points on gun violence that falsely described the El Paso massacre and other mass shootings as “violence from the left.”
A document obtained by the Tampa Bay Times and sent by House Republicans provides a framework for how to respond to anticipated questions like, “Why won’t you pass legislation to close the ‘gun show loophole’ in federal law?” and “Why shouldn’t we ban high-capacity magazines?” The answers are boilerplate Republican arguments against tougher gun restrictions.
Violence has not come from the left yet, but if Trump starts providing less Social security, those of us on the left mat start with a “war” on Trump that may have some violence involved if he carries out his threats to cut Social Security which we depend upon to live. He will be killing us so why shouldn’t we protect our lives?