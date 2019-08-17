After Public Outcry, Trump EPA Reverses Approval for Using ‘Cyanide Bombs’ to Kill US Wildlife

Stephan: A week or so ago I published an article on an amazingly stupid greedy change in regulations by the Trump EPA, to set what amounted to cyanide land mines in the forests to kill animals. You heard me correctly, land mines to kill animals. But things have suddenly changed, Here is some good news that is the result of citizen action.

Conservation and animal rights advocates celebrated a rare Trump era victory Thursday after the Environmental Protection Agency reversed its approval of so-called “cyanide bombs” to kill wildlife on public lands, a decision made last week that provoked impassioned public outcry.

“Obviously somebody at EPA is paying attention to the public’s concerns about cyanide bombs.”

—Brooks Fahy, Predator Defense

“I am announcing a withdrawal of EPA’s interim registration review decision on sodium cyanide, the compound used in M-44 devices to control wild predators,” agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement Thursday, referring to the traps by their official name. “This issue warrants further analysis and additional discussions by EPA with the registrants of this predacide.”

Brooks Fahy, executive director of Predator Defense, a wildlife group that opposes the spring-loaded poison traps, said in a statement to The Guardian that the EPA’s reversal seemed to be the result of widespread outrage over the agency’s […]