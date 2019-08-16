Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 16th, 2019

Pennsylvania is discharging radioactive fracking waste into rivers as landfill leachate, impacting the Chesapeake Bay & Ohio River watersheds

Author:     Joshua B Pribanic and Talia Wiener
Source:     Public Herald
Publication Date:     August 8, 2019
 Link: Pennsylvania is discharging radioactive fracking waste into rivers as landfill leachate, impacting the Chesapeake Bay & Ohio River watersheds
Stephan:   Only under Trump where there is little or no regulation could a story this painfully greedy and incompetent  take place.

Pennsylvania River

Joey Bacon, 13, stands ready under the Lance Corporal Abram Howard Memorial bridge in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with his fishing pole cast into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Joey spends a lot of time around the River swimming, fishing, and cannon-balling from the bridges that crisscross the water. He hasn’t caught anything in the hour he’s been out today, but one time he caught a catfish as long as his arm, and he’s hoping that will happen again.

Water that travels ninety-one miles downstream from Joey ends up at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence on the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. On any given day, Governor Tom Wolf could look out from his window to wildlife on the River and people recreating in the waters rushing by.

But what Wolf can’t see, is that his own Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has allowed radioactive material from fracking waste to be discharged into that River through sewage facilities upstream.

A Public Herald investigation has uncovered that DEP is allowing 14 Sewage Waste Treatment Plants to discharge radioactive fracking […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I am going to have to write to my Senators, Congress people and Governor about this.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

Copyright ©2024 Schwartzreport, All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Follow Us On:

DONATE
Subscribe