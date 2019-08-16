Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 16th, 2019

HET electric motor massively boosts power, torque and efficiency, reduces weight and complexity

Author:     Loz Blain
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     August 9th, 2019
Stephan:   This looks like a major if little mentioned technological breakthrough. Combined with the solar-powered vehicular electrical systems I have been reporting on and a whole new kind of automobile and truck becomes possible.

Linear Labs makes some enormous claims about its innovative electric motor design: two to five times the torque, three times the power, 20 percent greater efficiency, less complex powertrains, no gearbox required
Credit: Linear Labs

A Texas-based startup has raised US$4.5 million in seed funding to develop and commercialize a remarkable electric motor technology. The father/son team claims the design can massively reduce the size and complexity of electric powertrains while also significantly boosting efficiency and doubling the torque output.

Electric cars are stunning performers off the line. In sprint tests they routinely humble high-performance combustion-engined cars many times more expensive than them. But in order to achieve this massive startup torque out of small-diameter, easily packaged motors, most of them use gearboxes. Not multi-speed gearboxes like you’d use with a combustion engine, but single-speed reduction boxes designed to let electric motors spin at high, efficient RPM while the wheels spin slower.

These gearboxes are heavy, complex and expensive – and potentially unnecessary, according to […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    This looks like a fantastic way to utilize a natural source of power that can help get us all off of fossil fuels.