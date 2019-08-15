Donald Trump has lied an average of 13 times a day since becoming president, analysis finds

Stephan: Did you ever think this would be how an American president was discussed? This is not a political argument, it is objectively fact-based.

Donald Trump has lied an average of 13 times a day since becoming president, a new analysis finds.

Between the day of his inauguration (Jan. 20, 2017) and Aug. 5, 2019, Trump has made 12,019 statements that were either false or misleading, according to the Washington Post. While that averages out to 13 such statements a day since Trump assumed office, the number has increased recently. Since April 26, when Trump made his 10,000th false or misleading statement, he has averaged 20 such statements every day, or one every 72 minutes.

The Post went into detail about the specific categories of Trump’s misstatements:

About one-fifth of these claims are about immigration, his signature issue — a percentage that has grown since the government shut down over funding for his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In fact, his most repeated claim — 190 times — is that his border wall is being built. Congress balked […]