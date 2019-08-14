Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

The Religious Hunger of the Radical Right

Author:     Tara Isabella Burton
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 13, 2019
 Link: The Religious Hunger of the Radical Right
Stephan:   This article makes what I consider to be a very important point. The linkage between religion, the Republican Party, and the Trumpers. I think this is why nothing Trump does, however venal, corrupt, criminal, racist, or sexist seems to have any effect on his approval rating.

Credit: No Ideas

Domestic right-wing terrorists, like the man accused of the shooting last weekend in El Paso, are not so different from their radical Islamist counterparts across the globe — and not only in their tactics for spreading terror or in their internet-based recruiting. Indeed, it is impossible to understand America’s resurgence of reactionary extremism without understanding it as a fundamentally religious phenomenon.

Unlike Islamist jihadists, the online communities of incels, white supremacists and anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists make no metaphysical truth claims, do not focus on God and offer no promise of an afterlife or reward. But they fulfill the functions that sociologists generally attribute to a religion: They give their members a meaningful account of why the world is the way it is. They provide them with a sense of purpose and the possibility of sainthood. They offer a sense of community. And they establish clear roles and rituals that allow adherents to feel and act as part of a whole. These aren’t just subcultures; they […]

