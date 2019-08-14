The Average U.S. Farm Is $1,300,000 In Debt, And Now The Worst Farming Crisis In Modern History Is Upon Us

Stephan: Trump between his dismissal of climate change, and his insane trade policies is destroying the American farmer. Here are some fact-based hard truths on what is happening. I predict food prices are going up big time. In our grocery stores on the island garlic is $13.99 a pound, and I am so glad Ronlyn grows garlic and all the rest of our vegetable and fruit food. Bank of America is publicly saying there is a one in three chance we will be in recession or worse by the end of 2020.

We haven’t seen anything like this since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Leading up to this year, farm incomes had been trending lower for most of the past decade, and meanwhile farm debt levels have been absolutely exploding. So U.S. farmers were desperate for a really good year, but instead 2019 has been a total disaster. As I have been carefully documenting, due to endless rain and catastrophic flooding millions of acres of prime farmland didn’t get planted at all this year, and the yields on tens of millions of other acres are expected to be way, way below normal. As a result, we are facing the worst farming crisis in modern American history, and this comes at a time when U.S. farms are drowning in more debt than ever before. In fact, the latest numbers that we have show that the average U.S. farm is 1.3 million dollars in debt…

Debt-to-asset ratios are seeing the same squeeze, with more farms moving into a ratio exceeding 80%. Barrett notes each year since 2009 has […]