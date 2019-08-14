A far-right mass murderer opens fire on a crowd of worshippers. His guns discharge hundreds of rounds in a matter of minutes. Bullets enter dozens of bodies indiscriminately. Fifty-one people die. A further 49 are injured. It is the deadliest […]
Wednesday, August 14th, 2019
More than 10,000 guns taken out of circulation through New Zealand’s ambitious buyback program
Author: ADAM PECK
Source: Think Progress
Publication Date: AUG 13, 2019, 8:00 AM
Link: More than 10,000 guns taken out of circulation through New Zealand’s ambitious buyback program
Source: Think Progress
Publication Date: AUG 13, 2019, 8:00 AM
Link: More than 10,000 guns taken out of circulation through New Zealand’s ambitious buyback program
Stephan: New Zealand, a country run by intelligent women and men who explicitly base all social policies on fostering wellbeing experienced a mass shooting. So what did they do? Why they actually dealt with the real problem instead of the endless BS, trolling, snowflaking, and gaslighting which defines all conversations about guns in America. And what happened? This article tells us. Why can't we do something this sensible in the United States? Because this country is deeply corrupt and run by thugs, grifters, and corporate trolls, not people seriously interested in a government that fosters wellbeing.
This wonderful method will never happen here in the USA with a republican controlled government, but it might work if those of us who are Democrats gain control, it might happen.