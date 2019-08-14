Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

More than 10,000 guns taken out of circulation through New Zealand’s ambitious buyback program

Author:     ADAM PECK
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     AUG 13, 2019, 8:00 AM
Stephan:   New Zealand, a country run by intelligent women and men who explicitly base all social policies on fostering wellbeing experienced a mass shooting. So what did they do? Why they actually dealt with the real problem instead of the endless BS, trolling, snowflaking, and gaslighting which defines all conversations about guns in America. And what happened? This article tells us. Why can't we do something this sensible in the United States? Because this country is deeply corrupt and run by thugs, grifters, and corporate trolls, not people seriously interested in a government that fosters wellbeing.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 13: In this handout image provided by New Zealand Police, collected firearms are seen at Riccarton Racecourse on July 13, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. It is the first firearms collection event to be held in New Zealand following changes to gun laws, providing firearms owners the initial opportunity of many to hand-in prohibited firearms for buy-back and amnesty. The Christchurch event is one of 258 events that will run across the country over the next three months.The NZ Government will pay owners between 25 per cent and 95 per cent of a set base price, depending on condition. It will also compensate dealers and pay for some weapons to be modified to make them legal. The amnesty ends on December 20.
Credit: New Zealand Police/Getty

A far-right mass murderer opens fire on a crowd of worshippers. His guns discharge hundreds of rounds in a matter of minutes. Bullets enter dozens of bodies indiscriminately. Fifty-one people die. A further 49 are injured. It is the deadliest […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:48 am

    This wonderful method will never happen here in the USA with a republican controlled government, but it might work if those of us who are Democrats gain control, it might happen.