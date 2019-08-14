More than 10,000 guns taken out of circulation through New Zealand’s ambitious buyback program

Stephan: New Zealand, a country run by intelligent women and men who explicitly base all social policies on fostering wellbeing experienced a mass shooting. So what did they do? Why they actually dealt with the real problem instead of the endless BS, trolling, snowflaking, and gaslighting which defines all conversations about guns in America. And what happened? This article tells us. Why can't we do something this sensible in the United States? Because this country is deeply corrupt and run by thugs, grifters, and corporate trolls, not people seriously interested in a government that fosters wellbeing.