Forest animal populations have plummeted by half since 1970, report warns

Stephan: Fewer bees, fewer butterflies, fewer birds, forests with half the wildlife they had 50 years ago. Human greed and stupidity are destroying the earth's ecosystems, and we barely talk about it.

Populations of animals that live in the world’s forests have declined by more than half in the past 50 years, a study warns. (emphasis added)

Forest wildlife is vital for maintaining healthy woodlands and jungles which act as a major carbon store and help curb climate change, a report by conservation charity WWF said.