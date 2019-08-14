Forest animal populations have plummeted by half since 1970, report warns

Populations of animals that live in the world’s forests have declined by more than half in the past 50 years, a study warns. (emphasis added)
Forest wildlife is vital for maintaining healthy woodlands and jungles which act as a major carbon store and help curb climate change, a report by conservation charity WWF said.
That is because creatures such as primates and large birds perform an important role in the regeneration of forests through dispersing tree seeds, eating plants and other activities – helping woodland thrive and absorb carbon.
But a global assessment by WWF and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), of 455 populations of 268 species of wildlife that live only in forests, reveals they have declined by 53% on average since 1970.
The biggest threat to forest-dwelling wildlife is the loss and damage to their habitat, mostly caused by […]
Sad, but an absolutely correct report. Fewer insects splatter on car windshields that folks I speak with agree with. Fewer hummingbirds and songbirds. Less vegetable pollination in the gardens. Framers and gardeners are speaking about the difficulty of planting and harvesting. It’s not just a climate crisis it’s an ecological one at the same time, all conflagrated against the looming financial crunch, which, may be precipitated by the first major bank failure, i.e., Deutsche Bank as reported several times on RT America.
The climate crisis emergency is not simply another political issue; it is the defining existential crisis of our time.