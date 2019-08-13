Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

China, Not U.S., May Be the Land of Opportunity for Children

Author:     LUCY LIU and JULIE RAY
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     AUGUST 12, 2019
Stephan:   The Gallup Organization is universally recognized as a non-partisan social outcome research entity. This study, like many others they have published, is telling us about the extraordinary decline of America during the Trump administration. It will, of course, have no effect on the Trumplicans who live in a racist fantasy they think of as reality.

Chinese students
Credit: Gallup

Aug. 12 marks International Youth Day, which this year focuses on efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all the world’s youth. This analysis is one of two that looks at how people around the world view opportunities for children in their countries to learn and grow.

The U.S. has deficits other than trade to worry about with China. Since the early days of the global economic crisis, China has led the U.S. by as much as 20 percentage points on Gallup’s question of whether most children in their respective countries have the opportunity to learn and grow every day.

In 2018, 92% of Chinese adults said most children in their country have these types of opportunities, while 74% of U.S. adults said the same.

Opportunity for Children to Learn and Grow in World’s Major Economies

Opportunity to learn and grow

% Yes

Switzerland
96

Indonesia
94

China
92

Australia
90

Canada
89

Netherlands
87

India
86

France
86

Japan
85

Spain
84

Saudi Arabia
82

United Kingdom
81

Germany
80

Italy
76

United States
74

South Korea
68

Mexico
65

Russia
57

Brazil
48

Turkey
40

GALLUP WORLD POLL, 2018

1 Comment

  1. Kappenberger on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    thanks, and I agree: having had such opportunities -as a Swiss- I appreciate your sharing !