China, Not U.S., May Be the Land of Opportunity for Children

Stephan: The Gallup Organization is universally recognized as a non-partisan social outcome research entity. This study, like many others they have published, is telling us about the extraordinary decline of America during the Trump administration. It will, of course, have no effect on the Trumplicans who live in a racist fantasy they think of as reality.

Aug. 12 marks International Youth Day, which this year focuses on efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all the world’s youth. This analysis is one of two that looks at how people around the world view opportunities for children in their countries to learn and grow.

The U.S. has deficits other than trade to worry about with China. Since the early days of the global economic crisis, China has led the U.S. by as much as 20 percentage points on Gallup’s question of whether most children in their respective countries have the opportunity to learn and grow every day.

In 2018, 92% of Chinese adults said most children in their country have these types of opportunities, while 74% of U.S. adults said the same.

Opportunity for Children to Learn and Grow in World’s Major Economies Opportunity to learn and grow % Yes Switzerland

96 Indonesia

94 China

92 Australia

90 Canada

89 Netherlands

87 India

86 France

86 Japan

85 Spain

84 Saudi Arabia

82 United Kingdom

81 Germany

80 Italy

76 United States

74 South Korea

68 Mexico

65 Russia

57 Brazil

48 Turkey

40 GALLUP WORLD POLL, 2018

The two countries are the world’s largest economies, but you wouldn’t know that based on how […]