China, Not U.S., May Be the Land of Opportunity for Children

Aug. 12 marks International Youth Day, which this year focuses on efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all the world’s youth. This analysis is one of two that looks at how people around the world view opportunities for children in their countries to learn and grow.
The U.S. has deficits other than trade to worry about with China. Since the early days of the global economic crisis, China has led the U.S. by as much as 20 percentage points on Gallup’s question of whether most children in their respective countries have the opportunity to learn and grow every day.
In 2018, 92% of Chinese adults said most children in their country have these types of opportunities, while 74% of U.S. adults said the same.
The two countries are the world’s largest economies, but you wouldn’t know that based on how […]
thanks, and I agree: having had such opportunities -as a Swiss- I appreciate your sharing !