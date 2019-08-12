Trump is trying to kill electric cars but will kill jobs and the climate instead

Stephan: Trump and the Republican Party are condemning America to second-tier status in the development, manufacture, and marketing of non-carbon technologies, which are coming on much as computers took over world culture. If you were alive and aware you remember the transformation from no computers to computers to Netscape and the internet. Would you say those worlds were very different? And so it will be with the transition from carbon to non-carbon. We have a Republican president, administration, and senate acting in deference to the rich who own the party, and actively sabotaging the nation's best interests in order to keep oil alive a little longer. Here is the data, and what it implies.

Two new analyses from Bloomberg this week make clear just how bad President Donald Trump’s policies are for the domestic electric car market and U.S. workers.

In the first report, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) explains that Trump’s plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency and emissions standards for vehicles would eliminate any federal requirement for carmakers to build electric vehicles (EVs). BNEF also explains that the deal Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW struck with California last week to avoid the full rollback will not undo most of the damage.

In the second, BNEF concluded that the rapid price drops in the cost of batteries that have driven the energy storage and EV revolutions this decade will continue for the next decade.

In short, while Trump can slow adoption of high-efficiency EVs in the United States, other countries — the E.U. and especially […]