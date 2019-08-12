Republicans block effort to save the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp

Stephan: The Trump administration and the Republican Senate, on the basis of what they do, not what they say, do not believe in climate change, and they don't really believe in ecology or environmentalism. They have the Abrahamic christofascist view that the earth is an exploitable bank account left to White men 10,000 years ago, to ravage and exploit as they see fit.

Republicans sat on a report for months about how to block Asian carp from our nation’s Great Lakes, but now environmentalists are hoping Congress approves money this year to fund preliminary work for a $778 million plan to stop the fish at a dam near Joliet, Ill.

Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is recommending the plan which includes building a channel with additional electric barriers, flushing lock systems and using underwater speakers to bombard the fish with noise.

“With the Asian Carp on the doorstep of our region’s most vital natural resource,we have a small window of time to stop this invasive species before it inflicts irreparable damage on our Great […]