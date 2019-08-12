Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, August 12th, 2019

Republicans block effort to save the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp

Author:     SARAH OKESON
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     AUGUST 9, 2019 8:00AM (UTC)
Stephan:   The Trump administration and the Republican Senate, on the basis of what they do, not what they say, do not believe in climate change, and they don't really believe in ecology or environmentalism. They have the Abrahamic christofascist view that the earth is an exploitable bank account left to White men 10,000 years ago, to ravage and exploit as they see fit.

Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. An effort is underway to reintroduce alligator gar into lakes, rivers and backwaters of several states possibly to help control populations of the invasive carp. Credit: John Flesher/AP

Republicans sat on a report for months about how to block Asian carp from our nation’s Great Lakes, but now environmentalists are hoping Congress approves money this year to fund preliminary work for a $778 million plan to stop the fish at a dam near Joliet, Ill.

Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is recommending the plan which includes building a channel with additional electric barriers, flushing lock systems and using underwater speakers to bombard the fish with noise.

“With the Asian Carp on the doorstep of our region’s most vital natural resource,we have a small window of time to stop this invasive species before it inflicts irreparable damage on our Great […]

2 Comments

  1. sam crespi on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Sad. Infuriating and yet… they continue to do our work for us. Shoring up, and adding to the forces for life-affirming change. We must hold a detailed vision for what that is going to look like. How it will work.

  2. Rev. Dean on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    We must save all the domestic fauna and flora in all their forms , especially those we depend upon for our survival.