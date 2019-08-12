DHS Was Asked What They’re Doing About White Nationalist Terror. They Sent a Report About Environmentalists

WASHINGTON — It was a pretty straightforward request.

In January, the watchdog group American Oversight asked the Department of Homeland Security to provide the number of analysts inside the agency’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis devoted to working on “non-Islamist domestic terrorism threats” — including right-wing extremism or attacks motivated by “white supremacist or antigovernment ideology” — for the past ten years. The group also asked for memos, guidance, or other paperwork regarding any changes to the number of analysts working on those issues since President Trump took office.

Some of the most violent hate crimes and acts of domestic terrorism in this country’s history have occurred in the last decade: the 2012 mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, the mass shooting at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston in 2015, the Unite the Right march in Charlottesville in 2017 and the murder of […]