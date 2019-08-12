Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

A Common Trait Among Mass Killers: Hatred Toward Women

Author:     Julie Bosman, Kate Taylor and Tim Arango
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 10, 2019
Stephan:   For some years, I have suspected that a hatred, a resentment against women should be included in the profile of mass murderers. A factor as affecting as race. But I  have only been able to speculate about this, as I have done occasionally in SR.  Only now, an insight drawn from misery, do we have enough data to see the pattern. Now there is an emerging confirmation of this hypothesis. Here is an excellent first assessment; it is quite damning. These men are deranged, but they are also symptoms of a larger cultural issue.

The man who shot nine people to death last weekend in Dayton, Ohio, seethed at female classmates and threatened them with violence.

The man who massacred 49 people in an Orlando nightclub in 2016 beat his wife while she was pregnant, she told authorities.

The man who killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., in 2017 had been convicted of domestic violence. His ex-wife said he once told her that he could bury her body where no one would ever find it.

The motivations of men who commit mass shootings are often muddled, complex or unknown. But one common thread that connects many of them — other than access to powerful firearms — is a history of hating women, assaulting wives, girlfriends and female family members, or sharing misogynistic views online, researchers say.

As the nation grapples with last weekend’s mass […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    I have the utmost respect for women and protest any man who is chauvinistic and thinks he is superior to women. We are all equal.