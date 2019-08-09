Republicans Now Are More Open to the Idea of Expanding Presidential Power

Most Americans continue to say that it would be “too risky” to give the nation’s presidents more power, but the share expressing this opinion has declined since last year, with most of the change coming among Republicans.
Currently, 66% of the public says “it would be too risky to give U.S. presidents more power to deal directly with many of the country’s problems.” About three-in-ten adults (29%) offer the contrasting opinion that “problems could be dealt with more effectively if U.S. presidents didn’t have to worry so much about Congress or the courts.” In March 2018, 76% of the public said it would be too risky to give presidents more power.
The survey by Pew Research Center, conducted July 10-15 among 1,502 adults, finds that Republicans’ views on this question have changed markedly since last year. About half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (51%) now say it would be too risky to give presidents more power, down from 70% last year.
The share of Republicans who say presidents could operate more effectively if they did not have to worry so much about Congress […]
Things are bad enough now with the president wielding more power than he should have; just think what Trunpists would do with a King, or some other autocratic form of leader with supreme power! Trump already thinks everyone should kiss his ring (or his butt) like a mob boss or get out of his sight, and he does not allow anyone to remain in his “company” unless they do what he wants them to do. What a horrible thought: having not just an Oligarchy (which is what we have now), but a “Kingdom”. Trump would love it if he could take God’s place as the one and only one who people worship. I am disgusted by the thought of it.