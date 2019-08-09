‘Heartbreaking’ scene on Boston streets as police destroy wheelchairs belonging to homeless residents

“Can we all agree that it is inhumane and cruel and a waste of resources to crush the wheelchairs of people who are living on the street after a car accident in a full body cast?”
Police in Boston Tuesday night reportedly destroyed three wheelchairs belonging to homeless city residents in a garbage truck compactor as part of a crackdown targeting the city’s transient population.
“Operation Clean Sweep” began August 2 after a county corrections officer was allegedly struck during a fight involving a number of people on “Methadone Mile,” a stretch of the city near Massachusetts Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard where there are a number of clinics and treatment centers. The area has a high homeless population, many of whom have been the target of the operation in the five days and counting it has continued.
The destruction of the wheelchairs is only the latest incident involving the trashing of the possessions of homeless people in the operation.
Painful, heartrending, cruel as I listen to another story on tv regarding the ICE raid in Mississippi. The contrasts are everyday getting sharper and clearer between light and dark, between life and death with no end in sight just more of the same. I am getting to the point that I don’t want to know as do some friends who to maintain their sanity refuse to watch, read or talk about the news.
These times are also bring to awareness more forcefully the immature, arrogant and cruel parts of myself. Unsettling how much I want to strike out at those who are “to blame” for causing the suffering of the powerless, the other…. Yet we all are part of this system no way around this that I can see.
Looks to me like you are making the turn. Recognition that there is no other that is responsible, that we are all part of a mutually created system, that we share in it’s problems and possibilities and that we can withold support, create new solutionss and help others do the same is the path that brings life and ends suffering.
Bravo!
“Welcome to America.”…Indeed…Not just Trump followers…This one is from a Democratic Party Mayor and an African-American Chief of Police….but good Americans one and all.
Our American Dream is truly a nightmare.
Next the poor themselves will be put into garbage trucks, even while still alive. The whole system is falling apart. What ever happened to “Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself”?
Maybe “soylent green” is our future…