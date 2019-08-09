Demand for bulletproof backpacks surging in the wake of shootings: report

Stephan: Imagine this scene. A mother is talking to her child in the parking lot of their favorite mall, before they get out of the car to go shopping: "School starts soon so let's make a list of what you need: Notebooks, pencils, pencil sharpener, erasers, bulletproof backpack..." Did you ever think that in America getting your child a bulletproof backpack would be a sensible choice for a parent? What kind of country are we?

Bulletproof backpacks are reportedly rising in popularity as shootings increase across the nation and in the wake of two weekend massacres that left more than 30 people dead.

More companies are offering bulletproof backpacks for students as they gear up to go back to school as a means of protection if a potential threat were to enter their classroom, The New York Times reports.

The shields, which can cost up to $200, started becoming more in-demand after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018. After the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shootings over the weekend, the products are back in the spotlight — especially as many students are days and weeks away from the new school year.

J.T. Lewis, a 19-year-old student at the University of Connecticut and the brother of one of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, carried an armored backpack on campus to make him feel safer, the Times reports.

“I don’t know if it’s going to have any effect,” Lewis, who’s running for a seat in the Connecticut State Senate, […]