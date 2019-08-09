Alzheimer’s test predicts onset up to 20 years in advance

Stephan: Here is some important medical news. Alzheimer's is a devastating disease that is a growing problem in the American population. You probably know several people afflicted by it.

A blood test that can detect signs of Alzheimer’s as much as 20 years before the disease begins to have a debilitating effect has been developed by researchers in the US.

Scientists at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis in Missouri believe the test can identify changes in the brain suggestive of Alzheimer’s with 94% accuracy, while being much cheaper and simpler than a PET brain scan.

The results of the study, which was published in the journal Neurology on Thursday, represent a potential breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

“Right now we screen people for clinical trials with brain scans, which is time-consuming and expensive, and enrolling participants takes years,” said the senior author, Randall Bateman, a leading professor of neurology.

“But with a blood test, we could potentially screen thousands of people a month. That means we can more efficiently enrol participants in clinical trials, which will help us find treatments faster, and could have an enormous impact […]