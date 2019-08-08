Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Tucker Carlson tells his viewers that the country’s white supremacy problem ‘is a hoax’

Author:     Brian Stelter
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     12:17 AM ET, Wed August 7, 2019
 Link: Tucker Carlson tells his viewers that the country’s white supremacy problem ‘is a hoax’
Stephan:   Tucker Carlson, in my estimation, is a truly loathsome pseudo-journalist who has made himself a millionaire peddling lies, hate, and racism to FOX viewers who are too frightened and ignorant to know better. Here's his latest. I think any corporation that advertises on his program should be boycotted as an act of integrity.

Tucker Carlson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — “White supremacy is the ideology that has killed more Americans than any other terroristic ideology in the history of America,” Wesley Lowery said on Sunday’s “Reliable Sources.”

On Monday John Avlon wrote about the feedback loop of “hate and extremism, cascading copy-cat violence and a pattern of white supremacists citing each other — and the President — in online forums like 8chan, where hate and conspiracy theories proliferate.”
Jelani Cobb came out Tuesday with a new column about “how the trail of American white supremacy led to El Paso.”
And the Los Angeles Times has an editorial in Wednesday’s paper titled, “As the El Paso massacre showed once again, white supremacy is the poison in our well.”
I’m mentioning all of this because Tucker Carlson says the country’s white supremacy problem “is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and […]

Read the Full Article