Hate crimes reportedly jumped by 226 percent in counties that hosted Trump campaign rallies

Stephan: I have been listening to Republicans tap dance around the truth about Trump all day, and find it disgusting. Do you want proof that Trump's language and actions create White Supremacy terrorism? Read this. Facts are facts.

Words really do have consequences.

According to a new study reported by The Washington Post, counties that hosted political rallies with Donald Trump as the headliner in 2016 saw a 226 percent increase in hate crimes over comparable counties that did not host such a rally in subsequent months. (emphasis added)

The three researchers behind the analysis, who are all professors or graduate students of political science at the University of North Texas, aimed to find out whether Trump’s divisive rhetoric on the campaign trail played a role in emboldening white nationalists. Using data from the Anti-Defamation League that maps out reported incidents of hate crimes, the authors designed a metric to measure how Trump’s campaign rallies correlated with incidences of hate crimes.

Their findings: “Trump’s rhetoric may encourage hate crimes.”

Of course, correlation does not imply causation, which the authors note. “Our analysis cannot be certain it was Trump’s campaign rally rhetoric that caused people to commit more hate crimes in the host county,” the authors state. But, they […]