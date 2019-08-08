Extreme water stress affects a quarter of the world’s population, say experts

Stephan: Here is the latest on the water shortage trend. This is going to become an ever greater source of migration and social unrest. Water is destiny, and the world is utterly unprepared for what is happening, so the result is going to be a great deal of suffering and death.

A quarter of the world’s population across 17 countries are living in regions of extremely high water stress, a measure of the level of competition over water resources, a new report reveals. (emphasis added)

Experts at the World Resources Institute (WRI) warned that increasing water stress could lead to more “day zeroes” – a term that gained popularity in 2018 as Cape Town in South Africa came dangerously close to running out of water.

Qatar, Israel and Lebanon were ranked as the most water stressed countries in the world, with Badghis in Afghanistan and Gaborone and Jwaneng in Botswana the world’s most water-stressed regions.

WRI said the data reveals a global water crisis that will require better information, planning and water management.

“Water matters,” said Betsy Otto, global director for water at WRI. “We’re currently facing a global water crisis. Our populations and economies are growing and demanding more water. But […]