Extreme water stress affects a quarter of the world’s population, say experts

A quarter of the world’s population across 17 countries are living in regions of extremely high water stress, a measure of the level of competition over water resources, a new report reveals. (emphasis added)
Experts at the World Resources Institute (WRI) warned that increasing water stress could lead to more “day zeroes” – a term that gained popularity in 2018 as Cape Town in South Africa came dangerously close to running out of water.
Qatar, Israel and Lebanon were ranked as the most water stressed countries in the world, with Badghis in Afghanistan and Gaborone and Jwaneng in Botswana the world’s most water-stressed regions.
WRI said the data reveals a global water crisis that will require better information, planning and water management.
“Water matters,” said Betsy Otto, global director for water at WRI. “We’re currently facing a global water crisis. Our populations and economies are growing and demanding more water. But […]
Water from both sides of the valley I live in comes to us freely from lakes fed from clean underground sources in the earth, but the pipes are so old that the fresh water gets contaminated on it’s way to our home so that we need to use filters to get rid of contaminates which are picked up along the way to our home. Cleaning up the infrastructure, including these old pipes, is a must-do action for the entire country, instead of wasting our tax dollars on stupid wars which do nothing to enhance our lives or the life of the planet.