Climate Change Threatens the World’s Food Supply, United Nations Warns

The world’s land and water resources are being exploited at “unprecedented rates,” a new United Nations report warns, which combined with climate change is putting dire pressure on the ability of humanity to feed itself.
The report, prepared by more than 100 experts from 52 countries and released in summary form inGeneva on Thursday, found that the window to address the threat is closing rapidly. A half-billion people already live in places turning into desert, and soil is being lost between 10 and 100 times faster than it is forming, according to the report. (emphasis added)
Climate change will make those threats even worse, as floods, drought, storms and other types of extreme weather threaten to disrupt, and over time shrink, the global food supply. Already, more than 10 percent of the world’s population remains undernourished, and some authors of the report warned in interviews that food shortages […]
The single biggest behavioural change that any one person can do, to combat this climate/ecological breakdown, irrespective of a government decree, is to change their diet wholly to plants. You will have greatly improved health and your personal evolution will not go unnoticed by The Universe.
You are absolutely right Mr. Otvos. I worked with an old farmer back in the 1970’s down in Florida and he had given up farming because he had seen with his own eyes that the topsoil being lost by industrial farming to feed cows had made the topsoil go from about 5 feet thick down to less than 1 foot thick during his lifetime because of the terrible methods of industrial farming and that farmer had just given up on trying to use old methods because he knew what was happening and he, too, had given up eating meat and the farming methods which it required. On another topic, my wife heard on a radio show she listens to, that all the fish in the Atlantic ocean now contain so much mercury that it is unsafe to eat, no doubt caused somewhat by the farming methods used in the USA, and the dumping of waste by big cities like New York City directly into the ocean. Nothing is sacred anymore, and no one cares about how their eating habits and waste disposal habits contribute to the small planet we live on. It is the only planet we have at the moment and we are destroying it, instead of trying to replenish it when we use it. The old methods of the Native Americans would have been better than what the Europeans brought over with them when they began to destroy this country, and I am ashamed to be a part of this ugly, destructive force, although I have become a Vegan and deplore meat eaters because they do not think about the long term consequences of their actions.
Rev. Dean, The Universe is politely requesting the human to evolve and quickly. Some prods have been added to the mix, yet still, we follow the money nearly everywhere. America’s biggest export, sigh!
Eating or not eating whatever will not change where the planet is heading.
Being negative sends that energy out to The Universe where as Stephan has said in his books and repeatedly here, in his undertitle comments: Consciousness is primary.
Will, eating meat does make a big difference in the overall atmospheric conditions. Did you know that cows produce a HUGE part of the problem because of the water they use and the CO2 they produce. And, John, yes consciousness is primary and also Conscious is eternal and infinite.
P.S. I forgot to mention the Methane that cows create which also effects the atmosphere in a bad way.