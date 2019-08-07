Police officer who went undercover in prison leaves the force to sell cars after his experience

The joke always goes that if you end up in prison you are going to be raped. “Hilarious” when you are 12 years old and the general concept of sex, let alone the absolute violation of sexual assault, is so profoundly uncomfortably out of your ability to comprehend that you must laugh in order to not lose your mind. Not hilarious when you consider that people that go to jail are people. Even the most frightening of those people are still people. However, while losing one’s freedom to participate in society while being rehabilitated so that one can be reintroduced into the human community should be the goal we set for our prison system, we all know that it isn’t. In fact, we all know—and accept—that prisons are scary places where the threat of violence, and even murder, lurk everywhere. A&E has a documentary television series called 60 Days In. The idea is to take innocent people, […]