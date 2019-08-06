Republicans’ Rendezvous With Reality — Their Plan is to Cut Social Security

Stephan: This is about the sixth article I have read in a responsible publication in the last few weeks arguing that if Trump is re-elected and the Republicans hold the Senate that they are... well read the article. I chose to publish this piece because the author, Representative Larson is chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security, and is as knowledgeable as anyone can be who is not in the Republican cabal planning this scheme. Should the Republicans pull this off it would be a catastrophe for millions of Americans whose lives hinge on their social security. How this turns out is up to you, and how you vote.

Let’s be real. Social Security benefits will be cut by 20 percent in 2035 unless Congress acts, according to Social Security Chief Actuary Steve Goss. The Social Security 2100 Act, co-sponsored by 210 Members of the House of Representatives, not only prevents those devastating cuts but also expands benefits across the board, improves the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and cuts taxes for millions of workers. Last week, House Ways and Means Committee ranking members Kevin Brady (R-Texas) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) criticized the Social Security 2100 Act, claiming it is too expensive. They also declared that they would like to work with Democrats on a long-term solution to Social Security. However, for the eight years the Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, they did nothing to address the looming 20 percent across-the-board benefits cut in 2035. For those eight years, not only did they never work with us, but they would not even hold a hearing on legislative proposals to improve Social Security’s solvency. The hard truth of the matter is that […]