Another State Could Soon Insert Anti-Abortion Propaganda Into Public Schools

Stephan: In the previous article you got some actual data on birth rates and what is affecting them. I have chosen to publish this story because in contrast to actual facts about reducing abortion, and STDs, what we have in this report is what the Republicans are trying to do. As I said in my previous comment, it is crap from start to finish, and the results that arise from this anti-abortion nonsense, we know from the data, is increased pregnancies from improperly educated teenagers and increased STD rates. Once again, one is forced to conclude that Republicans cannot govern because their priorities are profit and christofascism instead of the wellbeing of American society.

As GOP-majority state legislatures pass laws aimed at drastically restricting access to abortion care, Republican lawmakers are seeking to control education and public messaging about abortion, pregnancy, and reproductive health.

Ohio Republicans are pushing a measure that would create a public school curriculum infusing anti-abortion language into health and science education standards and restricting students’ access to information about their options when facing an unintended pregnancy. Oklahoma lawmakers passed similar legislation in 2016, but have not yet implemented the anti-abortion curriculum due to budget constraints.

House Bill 90, pending in Ohio’s House of Representatives, would require the state’s health department to design a curriculum centered on the “humanity of the unborn child” that provides detailed information about fetuses and gestation.

“What we see with this bill is an intent to start using language that motivates emotions, and using those emotions to advance a cause,” Diego Espino, vice […]