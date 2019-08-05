Interior secretary will be allowed to meet with former fossil fuel clients starting this weekend

Stephan: Ask yourself this question: Do you have to be a corrupt former corporate lobbyist to get a senior post in the Trump administration? It clearly helps, but is it an absolute requirement?

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s ethics recusal will expire on Saturday. The ethics pledge banned Bernhardt from decisions involving his former firm’s clients for two years.

Bernhardt was also not able to meet with these companies, unless five or more other stakeholders were present and nothing relating specifically to the companies was discussed.

But all of this is set to change on August 3.

Prior to joining the Interior Department in 2017, Bernhardt worked as a lobbyist for the oil and gas industry via the Colorado law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Among the firm’s 22 clients that Bernhardt was prohibited from engaging with for two years under his ethics recusal were energy companies Halliburton, Eni, and Statoil (now known as Equinor). Other clients included industry groups such as the U.S. Oil and Gas Association and the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA).