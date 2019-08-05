Gun Violence in 2019: There Have Been 251 Mass Shootings in the U.S. in 216 Days

Stephan: I spent some time today going through the English language world press. Something has happened, is happening, something very precious is being lost. What America has meant to the world for all of my life is fading. The stories now are not of opportunity, technological breakthroughs, leadership in civil rights. They are of child concentration camps, White supremacy, nativism, and danger. Down to advice that if you are going to the United States, and plan to attend public events, that you rate safety with what the president has recently said. What else is there to be said. As this report lays out, since 1 January, today the 4th of August, the 216th day of the year there have been 251 mass gun murders in the country. In a week we have had three such mass killings, Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton.