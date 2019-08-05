Tainted Pork, Ill Consumers and an Investigation Thwarted

Drug-resistant infections from food are growing. But powerful industry interests are blocking scientists and investigators from getting information they need to combat the problem.
It was 7 a.m. on Independence Day when a doctor told Rose and Roger Porter Jr. that their daughter could die within hours. For nearly a week, Mikayla, 10, had suffered intensifying bouts of fever, diarrhea and stabbing stomach pains.
That morning, the Porters rushed her to a clinic where a doctor called for a helicopter to airlift her to a major medical center.
The gravity of the girl’s illness was remarkable given its commonplace source. She had gotten food poisoning at a pig roast from meat her parents had bought at a local butcher in McKenna, Wash., and spit-roasted, as recommended, for 13 hours.
Mikayla […]
I was shocked to read this, I have over the years shopped at this meat market. It is a landmark because of it’s 1940’s style. Being 95% vegan I am now down to imported New Zealand lamb on occasion. Clean health meat produce has to be bought from the farmer you trust in this country. The answer is to grow your own vegetables as much as possible even those commercial ones can cause illness.