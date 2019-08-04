Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Kills at Least 9

At least nine people were killed and 16 more were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, the second American mass shooting in less than 24 hours and the third in a week.

Officers responded to a shooting that began at 1 a.m. on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon entertainment district, the Dayton Police Department said. It said on Twitter that officers were “in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly.”

The police said the gunman had also died.

Terrea Little, a spokeswoman at Miami Valley Hospital, confirmed the hospital had received 16 patients from the shooting, but had no information on their conditions.