Fresco Motors unveils intriguing electric sedan with unbelievable specs and features

Stephan: In the countries that make wellbeing their first social priority, the transition out of the carbon era is proceeding apace and painlessly in a wide range of ways. This story illustrates one aspect of this trend. I see all this as good news, both for the countries in which it is happening and for the earth itself. But, as I read these stories I always wonder: what happened to America?

Fresco Motors, Norway-based EV startup, has unveiled an intriguing new electric sedan with unbelievable specs and features.

Norway is without a doubt the world leader in electric vehicle adoption, but despite the market buying more EVs per capita than any other country in the world, Norway is not producing its own electric car.

Fresco Motors wants to change that.

The startup came out of stealth mode this week by unveiling its first car: The Reverie.

It’s an all-electric sedan with a radical design that is somehow reminiscent of both the original Tesla Model S prototype (without the nosecone) and a Chrysler 300 (look at the window/door proportions):

The size of the Fresco Reverie is somwhere between a Tesla Model S and Model 3, two of the most popular electric vehicles in Norway.

Here are the dimensions of the Reverie:

Length: 4807 mm

Width: 2226 mm

Height: 1401 mm

Wheelbase: 2746 mm

The company only unveiled a few computer-generated images and clearly doesn’t have […]