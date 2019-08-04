Editor’s Note – Four Problems and America’s Mullah

Stephan: Like many of you, my day began with the latest White supremacist massacre, this time in El Paso. But even worse as I was writing this yet another massacre, this one in Ohio, broke in the news, nine dead, 16 injured. The headlines had hardly cleared from the massacre hours earlier in Gilroy by another White supremacist. As I have been saying for three years, Muslim terrorists are not the problem in America, it is White Supremacists, nativists, White nationalists. We have an American Taliban, and its Mullah is Donald Trump. It is his language, his rants, his rallies that have dragged the White racist zombie out of our collective psyché. In my view, we have four problems that we will not face. First, White Supremacy and the cult of the "other." Second, we have a gun problem. Third, we have a corruption problem arising from private and corporate money in our politics. Fourth, the Republican Party has become a christofascist racist cult, with Donald Trump as its Mullah. These four problems are destroying American democracy with stunning rapidity, like a violent storm felling a rotted tree. Nothing is going to stop this but an uprising of citizens demanding a Constitutional nation, where all are created equal, and the state supports wellbeing, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.