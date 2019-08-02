Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Parents Are Giving Up Custody of Their Kids to Get Need-Based College Financial Aid

Author:     Jodi S. Cohen and Melissa Sanchez
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     July 29, 4:07 p.m. CDT
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus pictured on Monday.
Credit: Kristen Norman for ProPublica Illinois

Dozens of suburban Chicago families, perhaps many more, have been exploiting a legal loophole to win their children need-based college financial aid and scholarships they would not otherwise receive, court records and interviews show.

Coming months after the national “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, this tactic also appears to involve families attempting to gain an advantage in an increasingly competitive and expensive college admissions system.

Parents are giving up legal guardianship of their children during their junior or senior year in high school to someone else — a friend, aunt, cousin or grandparent. The guardianship status then allows the students to declare themselves financially independent of their families so they can qualify for federal, state and university aid, a ProPublica Illinois investigation found.

“It’s a scam,” said Andy Borst, director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “Wealthy families are manipulating the financial aid process to be eligible for […]

