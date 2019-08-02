10 billion tons of meltwater poured off Greenland in a day — but are things as bad as the Twittersphere says?

As forecast, the dome of heat that brutalized Western Europe has moved over Greenland, where it has triggered a massive spike in surface melting of snow and ice.
In coming days, the abnormal heat could also cause the Arctic’s floating lid of sea ice — which is already trending at record low levels for this time of year — to shrivel even further.
But if you pay attention to Twitter, it almost seems as if we’ve entered the Arctic Apocalypse. So with this story, I decided to take a deep breath and report as dispassionately as I could on what’s happening.
I started by getting […]
Just watched the PBS News Hour which had a piece on the heat wave over Greenland. Tons of water flowing off the ice pack historic even yet life goes on….oh, what was the latest trump tweet???