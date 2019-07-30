The Quake to Make Los Angeles a Radioactive Dead Zone

Stephan: A few days ago I ran a story reporting that the Trump administration, in one of its many acts of sabotage against the wellbeing of United States, so that its corporate patrons could have a richer easier life, downgraded and eliminated regulation of the civilian nuclear power industry. This article will place what that means in context.

Had last Friday’s 7.1 earthquake and other ongoing seismic shocks hit less than 200 miles northwest of Ridgecrest/China Lake, ten million people in Los Angeles would now be under an apocalyptic cloud, their lives and those of the state and nation in radioactive ruin.

The likely human death toll would be in the millions. The likely property loss would be in the trillions. The forever damage to our species’ food supply, ecological support systems, and longterm economy would be very far beyond any meaningful calculation. The threat to the ability of the human race to survive on this planet would be extremely significant.