Florida Pastor, Registered Sex Offender Behind Bars On 500 Counts Of Child Porn Possession

Stephan: One of the hallmarks of all the Abrahamic religions is sexual dysfunctionality and gender issues. It is my view that this is baked in because of the cultures from whence these religions arose. A cultural meme passed on like consciousness DNA, but now in transition. Today, if you go to Google News and search on "clergy abuse" 98 stories will come up, although that was a few hours earlier, when you read this there may be more. The overwhelming majority are about Roman Catholic clergy but not all; here's a Protestant version. Part of the reason, I think, that there are so many of these stories is that one of the great meta-trends is a fundamental restructuring of gender relations and sexuality. The transition we are going through has made us much more sensitive to these issues. Gender equality, gender fluidity, sexual fluidity is where we are headed. One measure as to how far along we are: There are transexual cable series stars. I see it as a very good trend, but not an easy one. Equality will be a key to wellbeing as we move further into climate change.

ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA — Deputies arrested a Florida minister, who’s also a registered sex offender after they found child pornography on his personal computer.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets that Charles Andrews, 66, has been charged with 500 felony counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of failing to meet sex offender requirements.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped authorities to two email accounts belonging to Andrews used to download child porn. They traced the accounts to his home IP address.

Andrews is a pastor at Osprey Church of Christ. Andrews also is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2006 of second-degree sexual abuse in Alabama. Now he’s in jail, his bond set at more than $5 million.