Critical Climate Actions You Can Take Right Now

Stephan: I got an email today from a young mother who said her nine-year-old son asked her, "Mom, what can we do in our family about climate change?" and she didn't know what to tell him, did I have any suggestions? I started to write in response and thought that I ought to look for something more carefully thought through than a first draft email. Here's what I found. I think these are very good suggestions, and what I particularly like is the micro/macro aspect.

Climate anxiety got you down? You probably already know that there is no better cure for anxiety than action—but it’s hard to know where to begin when you’re confronting a problem as enormous and complex as climate change. Deciding which climate actions to take has become even more fraught, given the recent debate over whether individual lifestyle changes make any meaningful impact at all—or whether we should focus all our energies on pushing governments and companies to transform practices.

The Rainforest Alliance firmly believes that to move the needle on the climate crisis, we must do both. Given that just 100 fossil fuel companies are responsible for generating 71 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Carbon Majors Report, applying relentless citizen pressure on governments to enact bold policy—as well as vigorous enforcement—is essential. Simultaneously, we must use our collective power as consumers to demand sustainable choices from companies, whose sourcing decisions impact how hundreds of millions of hectares of land are managed.

So don’t rule out everyday actions, but do pair […]