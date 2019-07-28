Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, July 28th, 2019

“MAGA Bomber” Cesar Sayoc Was Radicalized by Trump and Fox News, His Lawyers Claim

Author:     Luke Barnes
Source:     Reader Supported News/Think Progress
Publication Date:     24 July 19
 Link: “MAGA Bomber” Cesar Sayoc Was Radicalized by Trump and Fox News, His Lawyers Claim
Stephan:   Here is the first paragraph of this report: "Cesar Sayoc, who spawned a week of panic and a massive federal manhunt last October after he mailed a series of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and media figures, was a cognitively limited and emotionally traumatized man who fell into a paranoid alternate reality thanks to misinformation and Trump’s rhetoric, his lawyers argued this week." Think about that for a minute. Did you ever think you would hear a lawyer defend a terrorist by saying he was prompted into his murderous acts by the President of the United States. To get a sense of how really weird that sounds, can you imagine a racist Brit, for instance, claiming he was prompted to bomb public buildings by a speech Queen Elizabeth gave and the BBC reported? Or a German because of the racist comments of Angela Merkel? We really have gone through the looking glass in America.

Cesar Sayoc, who spawned a week of panic and a massive federal manhunt last October after he mailed a series of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and media figures, was a cognitively limited and emotionally traumatized man who fell into a paranoid alternate reality thanks to misinformation and Trump’s rhetoric, his lawyers argued this week.

Sayoc, 57, pleaded guilty to 65 federal charges in March, including “use of a weapon of mass destruction.” He was nicknamed the “MAGA bomber” by the tabloids, after federal agents discovered his van adorned with pro-Trump stickers.

Sayoc is facing life imprisonment when he is sentenced in August, but his public defenders have asked the judge to show leniency and sentence him to 10 years because of mitigating factors, including his mental state, the effect of misinformation on him, and the fact that none of the crudely-designed bombs he sent actually went off.

According to his lawyers, Sayoc was born with “cognitive limitations and severe learning disabilities that made it difficult for him to maintain relationships and succeed in school.” He was abandoned by his father at a young age and sexually assaulted while at school. Sayoc’s home foreclosed […]

Read the Full Article