Three new arrest warrants issued for former Idaho GOP chairman

Stephan: As I said with the first story these are just a selection of the stories today. I could have added at least four more. It is really quite notable when you see them together and see the kind of people involved in the Republican Party.

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Police have been looking for former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker.

In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker has three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25.

Parker’s legal problems began May 30, when Boise police arrested him on a felony stalking charge at his estranged wife’s apartment complex. Since then he has been charged with misdemeanor privacy trespass and misdemeanor unlawful entry. The misdemeanor unlawful entry charge stems from an interaction with a different woman.

On Wednesday, an Ada County judge revoked Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case for violating a no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife.

The judge also issued a bench warrant calling […]