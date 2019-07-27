Pro-Trump Republican aiming to unseat Ilhan Omar charged with felony theft

Stephan: This morning, as I went through the dozens of publications I look at each day I was struck by the number of stories about the criminality of various Republican candidates. It seemed so bizarre to me that I have decided to publish a selection, a selection mind you, of what has come up in the last couple days. When you see these together I think you have to ask, What kind of party nominates criminals for public office? Then place that in the context of Moscow Mitch's blocking the integrity of the American electoral infrastructure. Are the Republicans a party or a criminal enterprise?

A pro-Trump Republican candidate for Congress who is aiming to unseat Ilhan Omar in Minnesota has been charged with a felony after allegedly stealing from stores.

Danielle Stella was arrested twice this year in Minneapolis suburbs over allegations that she shoplifted items worth more than $2,300 from a Target and goods valued at $40 from a grocery store. She said she denied the allegations.

Stella, a 31-year-old special education teacher, was reported this week to be a supporter of the baseless “QAnon” conspiracy theory about Donald Trump battling a global cabal of elite liberal paedophiles.

This week Stella also described Minneapolis as “the crime capital of our country”. She has in the past complained that local police were “overworked and overburdened” and said that, if elected, she would work to reduce crime.

In a series of text messages, Stella said: “I am not guilty of these crimes. In this country I am innocent until proven guilty and that is the law.”

She added: “If I was guilty of crimes, I would never run for public office, […]