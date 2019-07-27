Pro-Trump Republican aiming to unseat Ilhan Omar charged with felony theft

A pro-Trump Republican candidate for Congress who is aiming to unseat Ilhan Omar in Minnesota has been charged with a felony after allegedly stealing from stores.
Danielle Stella was arrested twice this year in Minneapolis suburbs over allegations that she shoplifted items worth more than $2,300 from a Target and goods valued at $40 from a grocery store. She said she denied the allegations.
Stella, a 31-year-old special education teacher, was reported this week to be a supporter of the baseless “QAnon” conspiracy theory about Donald Trump battling a global cabal of elite liberal paedophiles.
This week Stella also described Minneapolis as “the crime capital of our country”. She has in the past complained that local police were “overworked and overburdened” and said that, if elected, she would work to reduce crime.
In a series of text messages, Stella said: “I am not guilty of these crimes. In this country I am innocent until proven guilty and that is the law.”
She added: “If I was guilty of crimes, I would never run for public office, […]
Of course “criminal enterprise” is a label one can accept or reject. But just looking at the M.O., if the shoe fits…
Trump is a criminal. He has been charged with sexual assault, rape and predation by no less than 22 women and counting. Not to mention his ties to Epstein and his “Lolita Express” (yes, that is what they called his “parties” of underage and trafficked girls. He refuses to show his taxes for obvious reasons. He has cost many contractors and others their work and jobs by declaring bankruptcy a number of times. As Rachel Maddows excellent expose disclosed, his ties to Russian oligarchs and Saudi money is in plain sight. He has broken many constitutional rules, including that against nepotism, and he has put a great deal of federal power and money into the hands of his family and cronies, while running up a tab, personal and national, that is the highest deficit in the history of the USA, possibly in the history of the world. He behaves, in other words, exactly as a crime boss or Mafia Don would behave. Is it any wonder his followers have the same lack of ethics? And what happens to a nation when its “leadership” is so utterly corrupt?
If you think about the personal qualities antithetical to being a member of the American right wing, it is not such a surprise.
1. Honesty
2. Personal integrity
3. Respect for others
4. Love of country
5. Moral values take precedence over love of power and domination
6. Intellectual curiosity