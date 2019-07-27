40% of Americans Believe in Creationism

Stephan: "Forty percent of U.S. adults ascribe to a strictly creationist view of human origins, believing that God created them in their present form within roughly the past 10,000 years." When I read this I was struck by two things: First, we are in the second decade of the 21st century and yet 4 out of 10 Americans live in a medieval world. Second, I wondered how closely the creationist 40% correlates with the 40% of Americans that are Trumpers. I wondered how closely the two groups overlap.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Forty percent of U.S. adults ascribe to a strictly creationist view of human origins, believing that God created them in their present form within roughly the past 10,000 years. However, more Americans continue to think that humans evolved over millions of years — either with God’s guidance (33%) or, increasingly, without God’s involvement at all (22%).

The latest findings, from a June 3-16 Gallup poll, have not changed significantly from the last reading in 2017. However, the 22% of Americans today who do not believe God had any role in human evolution marks a record high dating back to 1982. This figure has changed more than the other two have over the years and coincides with an increasing number of Americans saying they have no religious identification.

As many as 47% and as few as 38% of Americans have taken a creationist view of human origins throughout Gallup’s 37-year trend. Likewise, between 31% and 40% of U.S. adults have attributed humans’ development to a combination of evolution and divine intervention over the same period.

Sharp Differences by Religious Preference […]