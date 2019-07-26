Gun Ownership Rates Tied to Domestic Homicides, but Not Other Killings, Study Finds

A new study has found that a higher rate of firearm ownership is associated with a higher rate of domestic violence homicide in the United States, but that the same does not hold true for other kinds of gun homicide.

That means that women, who make up most victims of domestic homicide, are among those most at risk, said Aaron Kivisto, an associate professor of clinical psychology at the University of Indianapolis and the lead author on the study.

“It is women, in particular, who are bearing the burden of this increased gun ownership,” he said.

The study, published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined firearm ownership on a state-by-state level from 1990 to 2016. It found that […]