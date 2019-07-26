GOP senators block election security legislation hours after Mueller warns of Russian interference

When you read this article about Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senators, I ask you to please keep in mind the two siblings of Russian interference: gerrymandering, and voter suppression. The Republican Party on the basis of unimpeachable evidence does not like the democracy the Founders intended, and directly or indirectly sabotages its success.

Republicans in the Senate have twice in 24 hours blocked the advancement of bills aimed at strengthening election security just hours after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned of the continued threat that foreign powers interfering in US elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came to the Senate floor Thursday to personally object to House-passed legislation backed by Democrats. This comes after Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi objected to a trio of bills on Wednesday, in keeping with long standing GOP arguments that Congress has already responded to election security needs for the upcoming election.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon had advocated for the bills on the Senate floor, asking for unanimous consent to pass the package, but that ask can be halted with an objection from any senator.

Two of those bills would require campaigns to report […]