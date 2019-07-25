Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

The Crisis Lurking in Californians’ Taps: How 1,000 Water Systems May Be at Risk

Author:     Jose A. Del Real
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     July 24, 2019
 Link: The Crisis Lurking in Californians’ Taps: How 1,000 Water Systems May Be at Risk
Stephan:   Stories like this are going to become more and more prevalent, and we are doing far too little to prepare for what is coming. If you know someone in your local government talk to them. Find out what is going on where you live.  Time is running short.

Rosalba Moralez estimated that her family spent about $150 a month on bottled water in addition to the family’s $67 monthly payment to the water district in Willowbrook, Calif.
Credit: Rozette Rago/ The New York Times

COMPTON, Calif. — It was bath time and Rosalba Moralez heard a cry. She rushed to the bathroom and found her 7-year-old daughter, Alexxa, being doused with brown, putrid water.

“We kept running the tub, we turned on the sink, we flushed the toilet. All the water was coming out dirty,” Ms. Moralez said.

For more than a year, discolored water has regularly gushed from faucets in the family’s bathroom and kitchen, as in hundreds of other households here in Willowbrook, Calif., an unincorporated community near Compton in South Los Angeles.

The brown water, provided by the Sativa Los Angeles County Water District, first drew public outrage and local news media attention last year when customers began protesting over unexplained stomach pains and skin so itchy it had scarred […]

